Zelenskiy Revokes Odesa Mayor's Citizenship Amid Russian Allegations

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has revoked the citizenship of Odesa mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov, citing his alleged dual Russian citizenship. Trukhanov denied these claims, vowing to challenge the decision in court. The controversy highlights ongoing political tensions and concerns over dual nationality laws in Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 21:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has stripped Hennadiy Trukhanov, the mayor of Odesa, of his Ukrainian citizenship due to allegations of holding Russian citizenship, according to the country's SBU security service.

Despite these claims, Trukhanov has denied having Russian citizenship and plans to contest the decision in court. The issue of dual nationality has been a persistent concern in his political career.

Trukhanov, who has been Odesa's mayor since 2014, is also embroiled in ongoing investigations regarding alleged embezzlement. The action highlights prevalent political tensions within Ukraine, amidst criticisms of the revocation by opposition figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

