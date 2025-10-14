Left Menu

Murder Mystery Unfolds: AIIMS-Bhubaneswar Tragedy

Four individuals were arrested concerning the murder of Sudhanshu Khuntia, a laboratory attendant at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar. Khuntia was shot on his way to work, and a land dispute may have motivated the crime. The primary suspect remains at large, as police intensify efforts to capture him.

  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking development, four persons were arrested on Tuesday for their alleged roles in the murder of Sudhanshu Khuntia, a laboratory attendant at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar.

Khuntia tragically lost his life on Monday morning, shot dead en route to his workplace. However, the main suspect continues to evade authorities, as Assistant Commissioner of Police Tapas Chandra Pradhan informed the press.

The motive likely revolves around a protracted land dispute, disclosed Pradhan, adding that the incident took place around 8 am near the Ransinghpur area. Despite immediate efforts by locals to save him, Khuntia succumbed to his injuries, pronounced dead upon arrival at AIIMS.

