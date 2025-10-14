VHP Spokesperson Faces Grave Threats in Jaipur

National spokesperson of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Amitosh Pareek, has reportedly received death threats while in Jaipur, as confirmed by the local police on Tuesday.

Pareek was contacted by an unidentified caller, who delivered the threats over the phone. Following this alarming interaction, Pareek also received menacing messages on social media, wherein he was warned of being beheaded.

Promptly responding to this serious matter, Pareek filed a complaint at Jaipur's Gandhi Nagar police station, resulting in the registration of an FIR. Authorities have initiated an investigation and are tracking the number used to make the threatening call.

