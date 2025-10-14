UN Expert Warns of Rising Use of Torture in Modern Conflicts, Calls for Global Accountability

A new report presented to the United Nations General Assembly by Alice Jill Edwards, the UN Special Rapporteur on Torture, has sounded an alarm over the escalating use of torture and other cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment in today’s armed conflicts. Edwards cautioned that these acts not only violate international law but also hinder peacebuilding, reconciliation, and recovery efforts in war-torn societies.

Torture: A Persistent and Worsening Global Crisis

Speaking in New York, Edwards condemned the “shocking resurgence” of torture as a weapon of war and repression. Her statement drew from the findings of her latest report, which documented violations in at least 15 armed conflicts and security crises, including in Ukraine, Gaza and Israel, Myanmar, Sudan, Yemen, Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Syria.

“What I have seen and heard from survivors in the past year is nothing short of shocking,” Edwards said. “Men and women scarred by electric shocks, severe beatings, sexual violence, and the agony of being filmed while tortured — their suffering weaponised as propaganda.”

She stressed that no circumstances — including armed conflict, counterterrorism operations, or national security threats — can justify torture. “Even in times of war, torture and other inhumane acts are absolutely prohibited under international law,” she reminded States.

Torture as a Weapon of Control and Humiliation

The report details how torture is increasingly being used as a deliberate tool of control, intimidation, and humiliation, targeting civilians, political dissidents, prisoners of war, and vulnerable populations. The Special Rapporteur described a “dangerous resurgence of physical, psychological, and sexual torture” — including mutilations, forced confessions, and public displays of brutality aimed at spreading fear.

In several conflicts, such acts have been filmed and disseminated online as part of propaganda or psychological warfare campaigns, turning human suffering into instruments of coercion.

Obligations Toward Soldiers and the Ethics of Warfare

Edwards also drew attention to the moral and psychological toll of war on soldiers themselves. She urged States to integrate anti-torture safeguards into defence and military training, noting that commanders and policymakers have a duty to ensure that their troops “return from battle morally intact.”

She called for defence budgets to include specific strategies for torture prevention, including training modules, monitoring mechanisms, and protection for whistle-blowers who report abuse.

“Torture is never a legitimate military tactic; it is always a crime,” Edwards said. “When wars eventually end, the hard work of recovery begins — but where torture has been used, that rebuilding takes longer, requiring truth-telling, rehabilitation, and justice.”

Calls for Reparations and Non-Discriminatory Support

The Special Rapporteur made special appeals to Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Syria, urging them to ensure that reparations and assistance are made available to all survivors of torture, regardless of their ethnic, religious, or political affiliation. Selective justice, she warned, risks deepening social divides and undermining peace processes.

“Torture destroys not just bodies, but trust — between people, communities, and nations,” she noted. “Without accountability, the wounds of war remain open.”

Strengthening UN Mechanisms and Rapid-Response Capacity

To respond more effectively to emerging crises, Edwards proposed the establishment of a new rapid-response facility within her mandate — allowing flexible deployment of expert teams, including forensic specialists, to document abuses and preserve evidence in real time.

Such a mechanism, she argued, would strengthen the UN’s capacity to intervene early and deter further violations by ensuring that perpetrators know their actions will be recorded and prosecuted.

Emerging Global Trends: From Hostage-Taking to Gender-Based Violence

The report also identified 10 major global trends that demonstrate the evolving nature of torture and ill-treatment. These include:

Hostage-taking and enforced disappearances in conflict zones.

Repression of political, ethnic, and religious minorities under the guise of national security.

The use of experimental drug combinations in executions , particularly in countries that still practice the death penalty.

Corporal mutilation and amputation as forms of judicial punishment.

Systematic violence against women and girls, including sexual torture used as a weapon of war or interrogation.

Despite these grim developments, Edwards noted some progress in criminal justice reform and prison management in several countries. However, she stressed that such reforms remain fragile without greater investment in infrastructure, humane detention conditions, and independent oversight mechanisms.

The Misuse of Force and the Need for Global Regulation

Another concern raised in the report was the excessive use of force by law enforcement authorities, particularly during protests. Edwards cited evidence of deaths and serious injuries caused by the misuse of “less-lethal” weapons, including rubber bullets, stun grenades, and chemical agents.

She called for the transparent global regulation of the production, trade, and use of law enforcement equipment, including oversight of suppliers and export controls, to prevent misuse and accountability gaps.

“The Antidote to Torture Is Peace, Justice, and Progress”

Edwards concluded her address with a call to action: “The extent of the violations must not defeat our resolve to eradicate torture, even in these most trying of times. The antidote to torture is peace, justice, and progress.”

Her message to the international community was clear — torture undermines peace and erodes humanity, and its eradication must remain a global priority. She urged States to recommit to the UN Convention against Torture (UNCAT) and to cooperate fully with international investigations to end impunity.

As wars continue to devastate lives from Ukraine to Gaza to Sudan, the Special Rapporteur’s warning stands as a reminder that the fight against torture is inseparable from the pursuit of peace and human dignity.