Maharashtra's Swift Action Plan for Sand Ghat Auctions

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has instructed divisional commissioners and district collectors to complete the auction of sand ghats within 15 days, emphasizing prompt action to avoid shortages. Bawankule also warned against illegal sand activities and stressed the importance of proper documentation for the Maratha quota.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-10-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 23:32 IST
Chandrashekhar Bawankule
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has mandated the swift completion of sand ghat auctions within 15 days to prevent any sand shortages statewide. He has warned government officials of strict repercussions for any negligence in this matter.

During a strategic meeting at the Mantralaya in south Mumbai, which was attended by notable officials like Additional Chief Secretary Vikas Kharge and conducted through video conferencing, the focus was on implementing the state's sand policy efficiently. Bawankule also emphasized stern measures against illegal sand extraction and transport. He directed that sand ghats with the necessary environmental clearances should be auctioned immediately.

Further, Bawankule advocated for updates on sand stock data and insisted on immediate relief measures for flood-stricken farmers prior to Diwali. He reiterated the necessity for stringent checks when issuing Kunbi caste certificates, essential for the Maratha quota, underlining that accuracy in documentation is imperative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

