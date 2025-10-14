Left Menu

Father-Son Duo Sentenced for Abetment in Teen's Tragic Suicide

A court sentenced Kamal Singh and his son Amar to 20 years in prison for abetting the suicide of a 16-year-old girl in 2020. The case revealed harassment and threats by the accused, leading to the girl's tragic action. A suicide note played a pivotal role in the verdict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jhansi | Updated: 14-10-2025 23:43 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 23:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A court in the city delivered a landmark judgment by sentencing Kamal Singh and his son Amar Singh to 20 years' rigorous imprisonment. The case revolved around their involvement in abetting the suicide of a 16-year-old girl back in 2020.

The judgment from the court of Special Judge (POCSO Act) Mohammad Niyaz Ahmad Ansari also mandated a fine of Rs 1 lakh each for the convicted duo. Special Public Prosecutor Vijay Singh Kushwaha elaborated that the matter came to light following allegations from the girl's family about repeated harassment by Amar's minor son.

The pivotal evidence was a suicide note penned by the victim, naming Kamal and Amar as key perpetrators. While both have been sentenced, the case concerning the minor accused remains pending in the juvenile court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

