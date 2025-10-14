Political Arson: From Attack to Accountability in Pennsylvania

Cody Balmer, aged 38, has confessed to attempting to assassinate Democratic Governor Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania. The crime involved an arson attack on Shapiro's residence in April, as the governor and his family were asleep.

Documented by Dauphin County Court records, Balmer also admitted guilt to terrorism, multiple arson charges, reckless endangerment, burglary, and aggravated assault. The judge has since sentenced him to a lengthy 25 to 50-year state prison term.

This incident forms part of a worrying rise in political violence, with the first half of 2025 seeing approximately 150 attacks nationally. Governor Shapiro emphasized the need for accountability in a poignant press conference, urging vigilance against normalizing such actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)