Left Menu

Supreme Court Refuses to Hear Alex Jones' Appeal Over $1.4 Billion Sandy Hook Judgment

The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear Alex Jones' appeal against a $1.4 billion judgment in a defamation case concerning his false claims about the Sandy Hook shooting. Jones' argument centered on constitutional rights violations, but the court left the record judgment intact, enabling families to enforce it.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2025 00:24 IST | Created: 15-10-2025 00:24 IST
Supreme Court Refuses to Hear Alex Jones' Appeal Over $1.4 Billion Sandy Hook Judgment
Alex Jones

The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected Alex Jones' appeal against a $1.4 billion judgment over defamatory statements he made about the Sandy Hook massacre. Jones, a conspiracy theorist, claimed the 2012 shooting was a hoax, a stance that led to severe legal repercussions for him.

The families of the victims, awarded the historic sum last year, now have the backing to enforce it, following the Supreme Court's decision. Jones had argued the judgment violated his constitutional rights, but both the Connecticut Appellate Court and Supreme Court upheld the majority of the ruling.

Jones, who has declared bankruptcy after losing similar lawsuits, criticized the judicial process, claiming it permits judges excessive power. His ongoing legal battles reflect the contentious nature of free speech in matters of public interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Peru's New Leadership: Steering Towards Stability

Peru's New Leadership: Steering Towards Stability

 Global
2
Urgent Call for Britain's Climate Adaptation

Urgent Call for Britain's Climate Adaptation

 Global
3
Government Shutdown Standoff: The Political Showdown Intensifies

Government Shutdown Standoff: The Political Showdown Intensifies

 Global
4
Tensions Persist Amid Fragile Gaza Ceasefire and Ongoing Hostage Negotiations

Tensions Persist Amid Fragile Gaza Ceasefire and Ongoing Hostage Negotiation...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dual impact of AI on renewable transition: Barrier or enabler

Predictive economics gains ground as economists embrace data-driven decision-making

Financial literacy key to balancing mobile finance benefits and risks

Manual scavenging in India persists as structural injustice of caste and governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025