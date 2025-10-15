Supreme Court Refuses to Hear Alex Jones' Appeal Over $1.4 Billion Sandy Hook Judgment

The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected Alex Jones' appeal against a $1.4 billion judgment over defamatory statements he made about the Sandy Hook massacre. Jones, a conspiracy theorist, claimed the 2012 shooting was a hoax, a stance that led to severe legal repercussions for him.

The families of the victims, awarded the historic sum last year, now have the backing to enforce it, following the Supreme Court's decision. Jones had argued the judgment violated his constitutional rights, but both the Connecticut Appellate Court and Supreme Court upheld the majority of the ruling.

Jones, who has declared bankruptcy after losing similar lawsuits, criticized the judicial process, claiming it permits judges excessive power. His ongoing legal battles reflect the contentious nature of free speech in matters of public interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)