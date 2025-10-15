US Military Strikes Make Waves in Southern Caribbean

In a significant escalation of military activities in the southern Caribbean, a U.S. strike on a vessel near Venezuela resulted in the deaths of six suspected drug traffickers, President Donald Trump announced.

Trump stated the operation targeted a known terrorist group, though he declined to specify which entity. He asserted that intelligence confirmed the vessel's involvement in narcoterrorist activities, though details and evidence were not provided. A video released by Trump showcased the dramatic strike, capturing the vessel being exploded by a projectile.

This military action contributes to increasing tension in the region, as the U.S. continues to build up its forces, including warships and aircraft, ostensibly to combat narcoterrorism. Criticism has arisen about the legality of these actions under the law of war, as well as the lack of transparency regarding the operations. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has condemned these actions, alleging a U.S. agenda to depose him, an accusation that comes amidst heightened U.S. efforts to extradite him on charges linked to drug trafficking.

