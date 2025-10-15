Left Menu

US Military Strikes Make Waves in Southern Caribbean

A recent U.S. military operation off Venezuela's coast resulted in the deaths of six suspected drug traffickers. President Trump announced the strike, emphasizing its alignment with broader efforts to target narcoterrorist networks. The operation raises legal questions and highlights tensions between the U.S. and Venezuela's government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2025 00:25 IST | Created: 15-10-2025 00:25 IST
US Military Strikes Make Waves in Southern Caribbean
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant escalation of military activities in the southern Caribbean, a U.S. strike on a vessel near Venezuela resulted in the deaths of six suspected drug traffickers, President Donald Trump announced.

Trump stated the operation targeted a known terrorist group, though he declined to specify which entity. He asserted that intelligence confirmed the vessel's involvement in narcoterrorist activities, though details and evidence were not provided. A video released by Trump showcased the dramatic strike, capturing the vessel being exploded by a projectile.

This military action contributes to increasing tension in the region, as the U.S. continues to build up its forces, including warships and aircraft, ostensibly to combat narcoterrorism. Criticism has arisen about the legality of these actions under the law of war, as well as the lack of transparency regarding the operations. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has condemned these actions, alleging a U.S. agenda to depose him, an accusation that comes amidst heightened U.S. efforts to extradite him on charges linked to drug trafficking.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Peru's New Leadership: Steering Towards Stability

Peru's New Leadership: Steering Towards Stability

 Global
2
Urgent Call for Britain's Climate Adaptation

Urgent Call for Britain's Climate Adaptation

 Global
3
Government Shutdown Standoff: The Political Showdown Intensifies

Government Shutdown Standoff: The Political Showdown Intensifies

 Global
4
Tensions Persist Amid Fragile Gaza Ceasefire and Ongoing Hostage Negotiations

Tensions Persist Amid Fragile Gaza Ceasefire and Ongoing Hostage Negotiation...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dual impact of AI on renewable transition: Barrier or enabler

Predictive economics gains ground as economists embrace data-driven decision-making

Financial literacy key to balancing mobile finance benefits and risks

Manual scavenging in India persists as structural injustice of caste and governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025