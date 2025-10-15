Arrest of U.S.-India Relations Expert Sparks Espionage Concerns
Ashley Tellis, a notable figure in U.S.-India relations and former advisor to U.S. administrations, was arrested for unlawful possession of national defense information. The charges involve over a thousand classified documents found at his residence, raising concerns about potential national security risks.
A prominent expert on U.S.-India relations, Ashley Tellis, who has advised multiple U.S. administrations, faces charges of unlawfully retaining national defense information. Authorities discovered over a thousand pages of classified documents at his Virginia home, shedding light on potential security issues.
Tellis, aged 64, previously served on the National Security Council under President George W. Bush and is mentioned in an FBI affidavit as an unpaid advisor to the State Department and a Pentagon contractor. His recent arrest over the weekend has raised alarms within the government, yet officials remain tight-lipped on ongoing litigation.
Adding complexity to the case, Tellis had allegedly interacted with Chinese officials over the years. If convicted, he could face severe penalties, including up to 10 years in prison, igniting concerns over the handling of sensitive information by trusted insiders.
