MSF Closes Haiti Clinic Amidst Violence

Doctors without Borders (MSF) announced on Tuesday the indefinite closure of its emergency clinic in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. The decision comes in response to escalating violent clashes in the area, which pose significant risks to the safety of both staff and patients.

The international medical organization had already suspended operations at its health clinic located in Turgeau, a critical area near a high school and several government ministries, since March. During the initial evacuation of the site, MSF reported that its clearly marked vehicles were deliberately targeted, sustaining gunfire on 15 separate occasions.

The situation has left no choice for the organization but to cease services indefinitely, highlighting the severe security challenges faced by health workers in conflict zones and crisis-stricken regions.

