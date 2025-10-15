Federal Layoffs Revised: A Closer Look at the U.S. Government Shutdown Impact

The number of federal worker layoffs attributed to the ongoing U.S. government shutdown has been revised downward, casting doubt on the initial figures provided by the administration. The latest count indicates that 4,108 employees have been dismissed since the shutdown commenced on October 1.

Despite being a small portion of the overall government workforce, which numbers around 2 million civilians, the dismissals are causing significant operational disruptions. This includes delays in crucial functions like disease outbreak investigations and college readiness programs, prompting federal worker unions to pursue legal action against the job cuts.

A court hearing scheduled for October 15 will address the unions' challenges, asserting that these layoffs are unwarranted, given the regulations stipulating that government functions should not proceed without congressional funding. The unions argue that layoffs do not fall under the scope of essential services that are exempt during a shutdown.