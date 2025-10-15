Unprovoked Escalation: Border Tensions Flare Between Pakistan and Afghanistan

On Tuesday, hostilities reignited along the contentious Pakistan-Afghanistan border when Pakistani forces claimed Afghan troops initiated an unprovoked attack. Pakistani state media asserts that the Afghan forces, alongside the Pakistani Taliban, opened fire on Pakistani posts, prompting a forceful counteraction.

In response, Pakistani military officials reported significant damage to Afghan military assets, including tanks and posts. Additionally, they claim to have dismantled a Taliban training facility. While Afghan police officials confirmed the skirmish, specifics remain undisclosed amid the ongoing media blackout.

This resurgence marks the second border confrontation this week, intensifying tensions already inflamed by previous exchanges. Accusations have escalated, with both nations contesting casualty figures in the hundreds, and border crossings remain sealed as diplomatic efforts struggle to mitigate the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)