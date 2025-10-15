Left Menu

Terror Strikes Guayaquil: Deadly Truck Explosion in Ecuador

A pickup truck explosion on a busy street in Guayaquil, Ecuador, killed one person and injured two others in an apparent intentional attack. Authorities are treating the incident as terrorism and are investigating those responsible. This follows a series of violent incidents in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Quito | Updated: 15-10-2025 08:13 IST | Created: 15-10-2025 08:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ecuador

A tragic incident unfolded on a bustling street in Guayaquil, Ecuador, where a pickup truck explosion resulted in one death and two injuries in what local authorities have labeled a deliberate attack.

Reports from Major Jorge Montanero of the Guayaquil fire department confirmed the deceased was a nearby cab driver. The police are extensively investigating the incident's surroundings, scrutinizing each vehicle to ensure public safety.

Governor Humberto Plaza has condemned the explosion as an act of terrorism, vowing that law enforcement will apprehend those accountable for the attack. This explosion adds to a spate of recent violence, including a deadly attack in March and other incidents targeting the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

