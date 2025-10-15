Terror Strikes Guayaquil: Deadly Truck Explosion in Ecuador

A tragic incident unfolded on a bustling street in Guayaquil, Ecuador, where a pickup truck explosion resulted in one death and two injuries in what local authorities have labeled a deliberate attack.

Reports from Major Jorge Montanero of the Guayaquil fire department confirmed the deceased was a nearby cab driver. The police are extensively investigating the incident's surroundings, scrutinizing each vehicle to ensure public safety.

Governor Humberto Plaza has condemned the explosion as an act of terrorism, vowing that law enforcement will apprehend those accountable for the attack. This explosion adds to a spate of recent violence, including a deadly attack in March and other incidents targeting the region.

