Steering Committee Nominations Finalised as National Dialogue Gains Momentum

South Africa's National Dialogue has entered a critical new phase, as the Presidency confirmed the completion of sectoral nominations to the National Dialogue Steering Committee. This development marks a significant milestone in the country’s efforts to foster inclusive dialogue and build consensus across diverse sectors of society.

Sectoral Nominations Completed

The Presidency’s announcement on Friday revealed that 26 sectors have formally submitted their nominations for representatives to serve on the Steering Committee, following the resolutions adopted at the first National Convention held on 15–16 August 2025. During this landmark event, delegates from across the country approved the mandate, responsibilities, and structure of the Steering Committee.

In line with the Convention’s outcomes, each identified sector conducted internal consultations to determine its representative nominees. These nominations have now been submitted to the Eminent Persons Group (EPG), tasked with conducting quality assurance on the nominations. Once the EPG completes its review, it will present its recommendations to President Cyril Ramaphosa, who serves as both Head of State and Convener of the National Dialogue.

Next Steps: Steering Committee Formation and Public Engagement

The Presidency noted that once the nominations are approved by the President, the Steering Committee will be formally established and will begin coordinating nationwide public dialogues. These dialogues are intended to bring the voices of ordinary South Africans into the national conversation on critical issues affecting the country.

It is anticipated that the appointment process will be concluded in the coming weeks, paving the way for the next phase of engagement, which includes broader participation at community and provincial levels.

Convention Organising Committee Concludes Its Mandate

In a parallel development, President Ramaphosa has also received the Handover Report from the Convention Organising Committee (COC), along with the comprehensive Report on the National Convention. The COC, originally established to facilitate the Convention after the withdrawal of certain foundations, has now formally completed its mandate.

The President expressed his appreciation to the COC for their commitment, stating:

“As a country, we owe a great debt of gratitude to the members of the Convention Organising Committee. Working with the Eminent Persons Group and the Inter-Ministerial Committee, the committee ensured the successful hosting of the National Convention where voices from every sector were heard.”

Recognising Civil Society and Legacy Foundations

President Ramaphosa also extended gratitude to the legacy foundations and civil society organisations that played instrumental roles through their participation in the Preparatory Task Team. Their foundational efforts were key to launching the National Dialogue process and securing support from a wide cross-section of the population.

“We must also recognise the vital role played by the legacy foundations and other civil society organisations in the Preparatory Task Team. It is extremely important now that the momentum that has been built up and the expectations that have been raised are not allowed to dissipate,” he emphasised.

Institutional Support and Secretariat at NEDLAC

To ensure the sustainability and integrity of the Dialogue process, work is currently underway to establish a National Dialogue Secretariat. This unit will be housed at NEDLAC (National Economic Development and Labour Council) and will provide institutional and administrative support for the Steering Committee and broader process.

In the interim, the Eminent Persons Group, Inter-Ministerial Committee, and the Presidency will remain the custodians of the National Dialogue’s integrity and credibility.

Access the National Convention Report

For transparency and public engagement, the Report of the National Convention has been made publicly available and can be downloaded here: https://tinyurl.com/4v7z7rfu