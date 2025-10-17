Left Menu

NIA chargesheets man for helping Pak-based outfits in carrying out terror activities in J-K, TN

However, his plans were thwarted by NIA and other security agencies, the statement said, adding that the investigations in the case are continuing in a bid to curb radicalisation and violent extremism in India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 17-10-2025 22:24 IST
NIA chargesheets man for helping Pak-based outfits in carrying out terror activities in J-K, TN
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday chargesheeted a man from Bihar for supporting proscribed terrorist organisations, such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), in carrying out terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir and Tamil Nadu.

Akhalatur alias Mohammed Akhlaque Mujahid, hailing from Katihar district of Bihar, has been named in the chargesheet filed before the NIA special court at Poonamallee in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, an official statement said.

Employed as a labourer at a private construction site in Chengalpattu (Tamil Nadu), the accused was arrested by Kayar, Chengalpattu Police, in April this year for his involvement in anti-national activities. NIA, which took over the case in view of its gravity, found during investigation that the accused was in touch with LeT handlers in Pakistan through cyber space and conspired with them to target ''kafirs'' (non-believers of Islam) in Tamil Nadu, a statement issued by the probe agency said.

Investigations further revealed that Akhalatur also tried to contact arms and weapons dealers with the intent to purchase weapons to execute a Jihadi style attack to destabilise the country, it said. ''However, his plans were thwarted by NIA and other security agencies,'' the statement said, adding that the investigations in the case are continuing in a bid to curb radicalisation and violent extremism in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CIMCON Software (India) Pvt. Ltd. Raises ₹50+ Crore to Accelerate Growth in Smart Infrastructure Automation

CIMCON Software (India) Pvt. Ltd. Raises ₹50+ Crore to Accelerate Growth in ...

 India
2
Heavy security after deadly violence in Kenya as thousands turn out to mourn former PM Odinga

Heavy security after deadly violence in Kenya as thousands turn out to mourn...

 Kenya
3
This Diwali, gift FASTag annual pass to loved ones

This Diwali, gift FASTag annual pass to loved ones

 India
4
Shah, Nadda join Guv, CM in wishing people of Assam on Kati Bihu

Shah, Nadda join Guv, CM in wishing people of Assam on Kati Bihu

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing role of artificial intelligence in global nutrition and public health

Global collaboration fuels rapid expansion in health systems modeling

Leading AI safety methods share common failure risks

Inclusive medical AI can boost market reach by up to 40%

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025