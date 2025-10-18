Haryana cop suicides: Corruption root of all problems, some trying to give caste angle, says Khattar

Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar, speaking on the recent suicide cases of two Haryana policemen, on Friday said corruption was the ''root of all problems'' even though some people are trying to give them a ''political colour or caste angle''.

Asked to speak on the suspected suicides of IPS Y Puran Kumar and ASI Sandeep Lathar at an event here, the former Haryana chief minister assured that justice will be ensured in both cases.

''Corruption has been at the centre of many incidents in recent times, but the government is committed to completely eradicate it,'' said Khattar, the Union minister for power, housing and urban affairs.

He made the remarks at a 'Jan Vishwas-Jan Vikas' function organised at the HSVP Convention Centre at Sector-12, Faridabad.

Y Puran Kumar (52), a 2001-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, allegedly committed suicide at his Sector 11 private residence here on October 7. He left behind a note alleging harassment, which included caste discrimination, by senior police officials of the state.

There was a twist in the IPS officer's suicide case on Tuesday when Assistant Sub-Inspector Sandeep Kumar shot himself dead in a village in Rohtak and purportedly levelled corruption allegations against Puran Kumar.

Khattar said corruption was a major challenge in the country but the Narendra Modi government has dealt a decisive blow to it. ''Some people are trying to give it a political colour or caste angle to recent events, but the truth is that corruption is the root of all problems.'' ''No matter how influential, no one will be spared if found involved in corruption. It is also clear that no innocent person will be allowed to suffer injustice and everyone will receive justice,'' he added.

According to an official statement, the district level 'Jan Vishwas-Jan Vikas' function, held to mark the completion of one year of the third BJP term in the state, began with the distribution of allotment letters of 50-100 square yard plot to beneficiaries under the Chief Minister Rural Housing Scheme 2.0.

Khattar said the Haryana government allotted 50-100-yard plots to approximately 9,000 eligible beneficiaries across the state under the special initiative that provides permanent housing to poor and needy families.

''A new identity for good governance: 'No parchi, no kharchi' became the mantra for the BJP government's victory for the third time in Haryana,'' he said.

''Haryana became the country's first kerosene-free state, with electricity, gas, and water available to every household. The government has implemented several reforms to ensure transparency and good governance. The online transfer system and the digital delivery of all services are important steps in this direction,'' the former Haryana chief minister said.

