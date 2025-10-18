NHRC notice to states, UTs over 'inhumane treatment' of vendors

The NHRC has issued notices to all states and Union territories over a complaint alleging that roadside vendors and hawkers are being ''subjected to unnecessary and inhumane treatment'' by municipal authorities across cities.

The rights panel has directed that the allegations made in a complaint before it is inquired into, according to the proceedings of a case before a bench of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

The complainant alleged that ''roadside vendors and hawkers/pottery sellers are being subjected to unnecessary and inhumane treatment investigation'' and action by municipal authorities concerned across various cities in India, and he has sought the intervention of the NHRC in the matter.

These vendors are being allegedly being evicted for obstructing the path of fire brigades and ambulances, reads the proceedings dated October 17. They are, in fact just trying to ''harass the shopkeepers'', it says.

They are being issued challans or penalties and are being allegedly ''extorted of their money''. They are also colluding with the local shopkeepers, the proceedings further reads.

This is also restricting them from their earnings as they only make necessary earnings during Diwali festivals, the rights panel said in its notice.

The allegations made in the complaint prima facie seem to be ''violations'' of the human rights of the victims, the rights panel said.

The bench of the NHRC, presided by its member Priyank Kanoongo, has taken cognisance under section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, in the matter.

The registry is directed to issue a notice to the chief secretaries of all the states and UTs in India, with directions to have the allegations made in the complaint inquired into and to direct all district magistrates and municipal authorities to refrain from such act, as such acts of the authorities is allegedly ''against the spirit of the 'Vocal for Local' initiative by the government of India''.

The authorities shall make arrangements for the fire-fighting measures in line with the required prominent locations to access in case of any emergency in the fire-prone areas, reads the proceedings.

It is also directed that these local pottery sellers/other footpath traders, etc., be provided suitable substitute places, if required, in case of any displacement from the footpaths due to hurdles in access of emergency services such as fire fighting, ambulances, etc.,'' it says.

The NHRC has also directed that suitable substitute places shall also be equipped with all safety measures.

''No challans/penalties/seizure of goods/any harsh action action be taken against the above mentioned poor sellers/vendors during the Deepawali festive season by the local administration,'' it says.

These directions be implemented during the Diwali only and shall not be taken as ''a blanket misuse for the whole year'', it adds.

An action taken report within two weeks has been sought by the NHRC.

