Trump asks US Supreme Court to allow Illinois troop deployment

By Andrew Chung Oct 17 (Reuters) -

Donald Trump's administration asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday to allow his deployment of National Guard troops to Illinois, as the Republican president moves to dispatch military personnel to a growing number of Democratic-led locales and expand the use of the armed forces for domestic purposes. The Justice Department filed an emergency request asking the court to block a judge's ruling that halted the deployment of hundreds of troops in the Chicago area over the objection of local and state officials, while litigation over Trump's plan continues. Given events on the ground, the judge questioned the administration's stated reasons for sending in the military.

A federal appeals court upheld the judge's ruling on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)