Left Menu

Trump asks US Supreme Court to allow Illinois troop deployment

The Justice Department filed an emergency request asking the court to block a judge's ruling that halted the deployment of hundreds of troops in the Chicago area over the objection of local and state officials, while litigation over Trump's plan continues.

Reuters | Updated: 18-10-2025 01:47 IST | Created: 18-10-2025 01:47 IST
Trump asks US Supreme Court to allow Illinois troop deployment

By Andrew Chung Oct 17 (Reuters) -

Donald Trump's administration asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday to allow his deployment of National Guard troops to Illinois, as the Republican president moves to dispatch military personnel to a growing number of Democratic-led locales and expand the use of the armed forces for domestic purposes. The Justice Department filed an emergency request asking the court to block a judge's ruling that halted the deployment of hundreds of troops in the Chicago area over the objection of local and state officials, while litigation over Trump's plan continues. Given events on the ground, the judge questioned the administration's stated reasons for sending in the military.

A federal appeals court upheld the judge's ruling on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shah, Nadda join Guv, CM in wishing people of Assam on Kati Bihu

Shah, Nadda join Guv, CM in wishing people of Assam on Kati Bihu

 India
2
HIGHLIGHTS

HIGHLIGHTS

 India
3
Aurangabad railway station renamed Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Aurangabad railway station renamed Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

 India
4
Sabarimala devotees unaffected by controversies surrounding it: TDB president

Sabarimala devotees unaffected by controversies surrounding it: TDB presiden...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing role of artificial intelligence in global nutrition and public health

Global collaboration fuels rapid expansion in health systems modeling

Leading AI safety methods share common failure risks

Inclusive medical AI can boost market reach by up to 40%

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025