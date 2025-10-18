Left Menu

Trump administration asks Supreme Court to allow deployment of National Guard in Chicago area

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-10-2025 01:52 IST | Created: 18-10-2025 01:52 IST
The Trump administration on Friday asked the Supreme Court to allow the deployment of National Guard troops in the Chicago area, escalating President Donald Trump's conflict with Democratic governors over using the military on US soil.

The emergency appeal to the high court came after a judge prevented, for at least two weeks, the deployment of Guard members from Illinois and Texas to assist immigration enforcement. A federal appeals court refused to put the judge's order on hold.

The conservative-dominated court has handed Trump repeated victories in emergency appeals since he took office in January, after lower courts have ruled against him and often over the objection of the three liberal justices. The court has allowed Trump to ban transgender people from the military, claw back billions of dollars of congressionally-approved federal spending, move aggressively against immigrants and fire the presidentially-appointed leaders of independent federal agencies.

In the dispute over the Guard, US District Judge April Perry said she found no substantial evidence that a ''danger of rebellion'' is brewing in Illinois during Trump's immigration crackdown.

