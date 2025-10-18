Left Menu

Assam: Man held for ''inflammatory'' social media post on Zubeen’s death

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 18-10-2025 11:56 IST | Created: 18-10-2025 11:56 IST
A 27-year-old man has been arrested in Assam's Nagaon district for allegedly posting a controversial video with inflammatory remarks on social media related to the death of singer Zubeen Garg, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.

The accused had used a clip from an OTT platform and added inflammatory remarks to it, he said.

Sarma, in a post on X, said, ''One Md Injamul Hoque (27 years) of Telia Bebejia in Nagaon has been apprehended for posting a controversial video on his Facebook page under the name "SK Ahmad" on October 15 relating to the death of Garg''.

Garg had died while swimming in the sea in Singapore on September 19.

A 10-member special investigation team of the state police's CID is probing his death. Seven people have been arrested so far in connection with the singer's death.

During interrogation, Hoque admitted that he uploaded the video, Sarma said. "He (Hoque) stated that he had obtained the original clip from an OTT platform, after which he added inflammatory remarks through editing before posting it," the chief minister added.

