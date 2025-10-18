Left Menu

Jammu DIG reviews border management in Kathua, locals asked to report suspicious activity

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 18-10-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 18-10-2025 19:35 IST
A senior police officer on Saturday visited the Kathua district and called for the strengthening of checkpoints, especially during night hours, to keep a tab on anti-social and anti-national elements, officials said.

Deputy Inspector General of police, Jammu-Samba-Kathua range, Shiv Kumar Sharma, also emphasised the importance of inter-agency synergy, real-time intelligence sharing and technology-enabled surveillance to secure sensitive zones which have historically been prone to cross-border attempts by terrorist groups and smuggling networks, a police official said.

Chairing a meeting in Kathua, which was attended by Senior Superintendent of Police Mohita, among other officials, the DIG discussed various security-related issues and issued directions for the establishment of joint checkpoints for better results.

He also met Village Defence Guards in sensitive areas and visited border police posts.

The officers were directed to strengthen all checkpoints and keep watch on anti-social and anti-national elements, the official said, adding that the locals were requested to provide timely information to the police on any suspicious activity.

The DIG was briefed comprehensively by police officials on the border security grid, with specific focus on vulnerabilities, surveillance infrastructure, coordination with other security agencies and preparedness of ground units to respond to any cross-border threat, the official said.

Sharma also met BSF personnel at Border Outpost Tapan Londi Morh in the Hiranagar sector, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

