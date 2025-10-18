Left Menu

Pune cops approach Bombay HC to get absconding gangster Ghaywal's bail cancelled

Due to violations from his end, we have submitted an application in the Bombay High Court to cancel his bail, the official said.Since the Kothrud firing incident, 10 cases have been registered against Ghaywal in the city, the official added.

The Pune police have submitted an application in the Bombay High Court seeking cancellation of absconding gangster Nilesh Ghaywal's 2022 bail, an official said on Saturday.

Ghaywal, wanted in multiple cases including murder and extortion, is suspected to have fled to a foreign country. A few days before he disappeared, a case had been registered against him in the city after his associates allegedly shot and injured a person in Kothrud following a road rage incident on September 18.

''He was given bail in 2022 in a case registered at Warje police station in 2021. As per the bail conditions, he was supposed to present himself at the police at regular intervals. He was also supposed to deposit his passport. Due to violations from his end, we have submitted an application in the Bombay High Court to cancel his bail,'' the official said.

Since the Kothrud firing incident, 10 cases have been registered against Ghaywal in the city, the official added.

