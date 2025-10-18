Left Menu

Ship-to-ship fueling service launched at Vizhinjam port: Minister V N Vasavan

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 18-10-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 18-10-2025 21:08 IST
Ship-to-ship fueling service launched at Vizhinjam port: Minister V N Vasavan
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Ports Minister V N Vasavan on Saturday said that a ship-to-ship bunkering service has been launched at the Vizhinjam International Seaport, which will help reduce dependence on foreign ports for fueling vessels.

He added that the service will also position the port, which is emerging as India's transshipment hub, to soon become a fueling center for world-class shipping companies, Vasavan said in a Facebook post.

The minister said the bunkering service was inaugurated with Adani Bunkering Company's MT Shaun 1 vessel loading Very Low Sulfur Fuel Oil (VLSFO) onto the MSC Akitata ship anchored at Vizhinjam.

''With the launch of this service at Vizhinjam, dependence on foreign ports for fueling ships can be reduced. Vizhinjam, which is growing as India's transshipment hub, will soon become a fueling center for world-class shipping companies,'' he wrote in his post.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Kashmiri Pandits' plight neglected, used for 'political gains': J&K BJP leader slams party

Kashmiri Pandits' plight neglected, used for 'political gains': J&K BJP lead...

 India
2
UPDATE 1-Motorcycling-Trackhouse's Fernandez storms to maiden MotoGP victory at Australian GP

UPDATE 1-Motorcycling-Trackhouse's Fernandez storms to maiden MotoGP victory...

 Global
3
Hamas denies US statement on group's 'ceasefire violation'

Hamas denies US statement on group's 'ceasefire violation'

Egypt
4
India vs Australia: 1st ODI reduced to 35-over-a-side match after rain

India vs Australia: 1st ODI reduced to 35-over-a-side match after rain

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing role of artificial intelligence in global nutrition and public health

Global collaboration fuels rapid expansion in health systems modeling

Leading AI safety methods share common failure risks

Inclusive medical AI can boost market reach by up to 40%

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025