Ship-to-ship fueling service launched at Vizhinjam port: Minister V N Vasavan
- Country:
- India
Kerala Ports Minister V N Vasavan on Saturday said that a ship-to-ship bunkering service has been launched at the Vizhinjam International Seaport, which will help reduce dependence on foreign ports for fueling vessels.
He added that the service will also position the port, which is emerging as India's transshipment hub, to soon become a fueling center for world-class shipping companies, Vasavan said in a Facebook post.
The minister said the bunkering service was inaugurated with Adani Bunkering Company's MT Shaun 1 vessel loading Very Low Sulfur Fuel Oil (VLSFO) onto the MSC Akitata ship anchored at Vizhinjam.
''With the launch of this service at Vizhinjam, dependence on foreign ports for fueling ships can be reduced. Vizhinjam, which is growing as India's transshipment hub, will soon become a fueling center for world-class shipping companies,'' he wrote in his post.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
India vs Australia: 1st ODI reduced to 35-over-a-side match after rain
All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy to make ODI debut in India's first match against Australia at Perth.
Kohli, Rohit fail to fire; India reduced to 25/3 as rain interrupts 1st ODI against Australia
Australia win toss, elect to bowl against India in the first ODI at Perth.
222-member Indian contingent for AYG to compete in 21 disciplines