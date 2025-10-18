Delhi Police steps up security, holds flag marches for Dhanteras, Diwali

Delhi Police on Saturday stepped up security across the city for Dhanteras and the upcoming Diwali festival, with focus on safeguarding residents and ensuring smooth movement in the crowded areas and commercial hubs of the capital.

According to a statement, multi-layered security arrangements have been put in place at the key markets, crowded spaces, and high-footfall commercial areas.

Adequate deployment of police personnel and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been made across all the districts of the national capital, the statement said.

Delhi Traffic Police has also ramped up deployment to manage heavy vehicular movement, ensure pedestrian safety, and facilitate public convenience. Authorities have issued traffic advisories detailing restrictions, diversions, designated parking locations, and other instructions, urging the public to follow traffic rules, use public transport, and avoid personal vehicles where possible.

Flag marches have been conducted in the high-footfall areas to showcase preparedness and instill confidence among the residents, the statement said. A joint flag march by Delhi Police and CAPF personnel was held in the busy Chandni Chowk market on Saturday.

Foot patrolling is being carried out across the districts to maintain law and order and enhance police visibility, which, officials said, acts as a deterrent against criminal activities, according to the statement. Anti-sabotage checks are also being conducted at crowded market places, railway stations, and inter-state bus terminals with the support of bomb detection teams and dog squads.

To manage crowd movement, the statement said, special arrangements have been made in coordination with market associations, including setting up machans and public announcements advising citizens to remain vigilant and alert.

These measures are aimed at ensuring a safe and secure festive season for the residents, while maintaining smooth traffic flow and preventing potential security incidents, Delhi Police said.

