Israel says Rafah crossing to remain closed until further notice

Reuters | Updated: 18-10-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 18-10-2025 21:36 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said Gaza's Rafah crossing will remain closed until further notice, shortly after the Palestinian Embassy in Egypt announced that it would reopen on Monday.

"The crossing's opening will be considered based on the manner in which Hamas fulfils its part in returning the deceased hostages and implementing the agreed-upon framework," Netanyahu's office said in a statement on Saturday.

