UP: Man sentenced to 20-year imprisonment for raping minor girl

A special POCSO court in Bhadohi on Saturday sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment, finding him guilty of kidnapping and raping a 15-year-old girl for one-and-a-half years.

Special Public Prosecutor (POCSO) Dheeraj Shukla said that the court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the accused, Shailendra Mali (23), and directed him to give the entire amount to the victim.

Shukla said that this case is from a village in Bhadohi district, where Mali raped a Class 8 student for one and a half years, due to which the girl became pregnant and later gave birth to a child.

He said that this case was heard in the court of Additional District Judge (POCSO) Lokesh Kumar Mishra.

Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik said that the girl's father filed a complaint against Mali in May 2024, following which the survivor was rescued and a medical examination revealed her to be pregnant. Subsequently, after recording her statement in the court, the survivor was sent to Nari Niketan, and the accused was arrested and sent to jail. This was followed by the filing of a charge sheet in the case, the police said.

