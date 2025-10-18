Left Menu

Withdraw ban on Adrushya Kadasiddheshwar's entry into Karnataka's Vijaypura: VHP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 18-10-2025 22:43 IST
Withdraw ban on Adrushya Kadasiddheshwar's entry into Karnataka's Vijaypura: VHP
The Vishva Hindu Parishad on Saturday slammed the Karnataka government for banning the entry of Adrushya Kadasiddheshwar Swami of Kaneri math to a district in the state, and demanded immediate roll back of the order.

The Vijayapura administration in Karnataka has reportedly banned the seer's entry for two months citing some law and order issues.

Reacting sharply, VHP national general secretary Bajrang Bagra termed the Vijayapura administration's prohibition order as ''extremely worrying'' and said it's an ''insult to the entire Veerashaiva Lingayat community''.

''This is a completely unjustified and unacceptable politically motivated interference by the state government in the religious affairs of the Hindu community,'' he said in a statement.

''The Vishva Hindu Parishad demands that the state government immediately withdraw this prohibitory order and neither interfere in the religious affairs of the Hindu community in any way, nor impose any type of restrictions on the travels of great Hindu seers,'' Bagra added.

