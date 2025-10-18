Left Menu

Jharkhand court sentences woman to life imprisonment for murdering daughter-in-law

Ashok Kumar Rai, additional government pleader, said, The victim, Kavita Devi, gave her statement before her death based on which an FIR was lodged at Sarwan police station on the day of the incident on April 23, 2022. In her statement, she said an altercation took place between her and her mother-in-law.

  • Country:
  • India

A court in Jharkhand's Deoghar district on Saturday sentenced a 60-year-old woman to life imprisonment for murdering her daughter-in-law.

Additional Sessions Judge-III Rajendra Kumar Sinha's court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict, Anita Devi (60). Failure to pay the amount would attract an additional two years of imprisonment.

Ashok Kumar Rai, additional government pleader, said, ''The victim, Kavita Devi, gave her statement before her death based on which an FIR was lodged at Sarwan police station on the day of the incident on April 23, 2022.'' In her statement, she said an altercation took place between her and her mother-in-law. Thereafter, she returned to her home where dried straw was kept. Soon after, her mother-in-law came there and lit a fire, due to which her sari caught fire. She cried for help, but no one came to her rescue.

Some people later doused the fire and she succumbed to her injuries.

The charge-sheet was filed on March 10, 2025, following which the court conducted a speedy trial and delivered its verdict.

