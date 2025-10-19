Left Menu

Man held with one kg MDMA outside Kerala airport

PTI | Malappuram | Updated: 19-10-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 19-10-2025 15:33 IST
Man held with one kg MDMA outside Kerala airport
  • Country:
  • India

A special police unit on Sunday busted a major drug racket and recovered one kilogram of MDMA, a powerful synthetic drug, outside Karipur International Airport here.

The arrested person has been identified as Lijesh Antony (50), a native of Koratty in Thrissur district.

According to police, Antony arrived at Karipur airport on a flight from Oman in the morning.

After clearing customs and security checks, he exited the airport, where he was intercepted by the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF), a special police unit, officials said.

A search of his baggage led to the recovery of 21 packets containing MDMA concealed inside a box, police said.

Preliminary investigation suggests that Antony was part of a smuggling network and had made frequent trips to Oman.

He had reportedly travelled to the Gulf nation on October 3, officials added.

The accused has been taken to the Karipur police station, where a case has been registered, and he is being questioned.

Police said that in recent months, several cases have been registered involving the smuggling of MDMA from Oman.

In March this year, Kochi City Police busted a gang involved in a similar racket, revealing that MDMA was being procured at comparatively cheaper rates from the Gulf country.

Antony will be produced before the court later as part of the remand proceedings, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J-K bypolls: Cong steps aside for NC in Nagrota to realise 'larger goal' of defeating BJP

J-K bypolls: Cong steps aside for NC in Nagrota to realise 'larger goal' of ...

 India
2
Hong Kong flights not affected by cargo plane incident, Airport Authority

Hong Kong flights not affected by cargo plane incident, Airport Authority

 Global
3
Japan's LDP, Ishin agree to form coalition government, NHK says

Japan's LDP, Ishin agree to form coalition government, NHK says

 Japan
4
Renewed fighting tests Gaza ceasefire and Israel briefly halts aid

Renewed fighting tests Gaza ceasefire and Israel briefly halts aid

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing role of artificial intelligence in global nutrition and public health

Global collaboration fuels rapid expansion in health systems modeling

Leading AI safety methods share common failure risks

Inclusive medical AI can boost market reach by up to 40%

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025