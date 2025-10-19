DRI foils smuggling of Chinese firecrackers worth Rs 5 cr, arrests 4

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has foiled smuggling of Chinese firecrackers worth Rs 5.01 crore at Tuticorin port and arrested four, the finance ministry said on Sunday.

In continuation of 'Operation Fire Trail', DRI officers have intercepted containers at Tuticorin Port. These containers were found to contain 83,520 pieces of Chinese firecrackers, mis-declared as engineering goods.

The contraband, valued at Rs 5.01 crore, was seized along with cover cargo of silicon sealant guns.

During coordinated operations from October 14-18, DRI officers apprehended the importer at Tuticorin and, based on investigation, arrested three other individuals (including two Mumbai-based persons) from Chennai and Tuticorin. All four have been remanded to judicial custody for their coordinated role in this case.

Import of firecrackers is restricted and requires licence from DGFT and the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) under the Explosive Rules, 2008. The illegal importation and mis-declaration not only violates foreign trade and safety laws but also poses a serious risk to public safety and port infrastructure due to the highly combustible nature of firecrackers, the ministry said.

