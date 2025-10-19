Left Menu

News anchor booked in Shimla for hurting religious sentiments of Valmiki community

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 19-10-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 19-10-2025 20:53 IST
News anchor booked in Shimla for hurting religious sentiments of Valmiki community
  • Country:
  • India

A prominent news anchor working with a leading Hindi news channel has been booked on charges of hurting religious sentiments of the Valmiki community members, police said on Sunday.

According to the complaint filed by Preetpal Mattu, president of the Baba Saheb Ambedkar Welfare Society in Shimla, the anchor has been accused of hurting religious sentiments by allegedly making inappropriate remarks against Maharishi Valmiki.

The complainant alleged that on October 8, he came across a video on social media in which the anchor allegedly made some remarks about the sage, which hurt the religious sentiments of people belonging to the Valmiki community.

Acting on the complaint, police have registered a case under the relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea seeks to become 4th-largest global defence power, President Lee says

South Korea seeks to become 4th-largest global defence power, President Lee ...

 South Korea
2
Swimming-Australia's McKeown, O'Callaghan start post-Titmus era in style

Swimming-Australia's McKeown, O'Callaghan start post-Titmus era in style

 Global
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares led higher by Japan jump, China GDP beats

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares led higher by Japan jump, China GDP beats

 Global
4
China's top trade negotiator removed from WTO post, Xinhua reports

China's top trade negotiator removed from WTO post, Xinhua reports

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing role of artificial intelligence in global nutrition and public health

Global collaboration fuels rapid expansion in health systems modeling

Leading AI safety methods share common failure risks

Inclusive medical AI can boost market reach by up to 40%

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025