Political Tension Sparks Violent Clash at Valmiki Statue Event

Violence erupted in Ballari during the installation of banners for a Valmiki statue unveiling, resulting in one death. Police have filed four FIRs and launched an investigation. Security has been heightened in the area. BJP MLA Janardhana Reddy and others were booked amid ongoing probes into the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballari | Updated: 02-01-2026 16:55 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 16:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Violent clashes erupted in Ballari over the installation of banners for the unveiling of a Valmiki statue, resulting in one death and four FIRs being registered, police announced Friday. The incident involved prominent political figures, raising tensions in the region.

BJP MLA Janardhana Reddy is among those booked, as tensions between his supporters and those of Congress MLA Bharath Reddy escalated. Security has been boosted in Ballari, even as the situation was reportedly peaceful the day after the clashes.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the fatal bullet was fired from a private weapon. Authorities are conducting thorough inquiries to determine the events that led to the violence, with CCTV footage and media visuals providing crucial evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

