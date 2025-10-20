Strategic Moves in the Red Sea: New Airstrip on Volcanic Island

A new airstrip is taking shape on Zuqar Island in the Red Sea, off the coast of Yemen, as captured by satellite images. The location is of significant strategic importance, given the ongoing conflict with the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels.

This development comes amidst the backdrop of repeated Houthi attacks on shipping lanes, pushing allied forces to bolster surveillance and interception capabilities. The island's airstrip provides a pivotal point for monitoring the Gulf of Aden and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

The construction, attributed to UAE-backed efforts, is part of a network of bases aimed at neutralizing Houthi smuggling routes. This expansion is crucial for anti-Houthi operations, although official confirmation regarding UAE involvement remains forthcoming.

(With inputs from agencies.)