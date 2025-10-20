Left Menu

Strategic Moves in the Red Sea: New Airstrip on Volcanic Island

A new airstrip is under construction on Yemen's Zuqar Island in the Red Sea, enhancing military surveillance capabilities. This development, likely linked to the UAE, aims to counter Houthi smuggling activities. The region holds strategic importance for international shipping, amidst ongoing tensions with the Iranian-backed Houthis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 20-10-2025 12:49 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 12:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

A new airstrip is taking shape on Zuqar Island in the Red Sea, off the coast of Yemen, as captured by satellite images. The location is of significant strategic importance, given the ongoing conflict with the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels.

This development comes amidst the backdrop of repeated Houthi attacks on shipping lanes, pushing allied forces to bolster surveillance and interception capabilities. The island's airstrip provides a pivotal point for monitoring the Gulf of Aden and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

The construction, attributed to UAE-backed efforts, is part of a network of bases aimed at neutralizing Houthi smuggling routes. This expansion is crucial for anti-Houthi operations, although official confirmation regarding UAE involvement remains forthcoming.

(With inputs from agencies.)

