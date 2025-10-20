Left Menu

South Korea's Online Scam Dilemma: A Growing K-Drama of Deception

South Korea is working with Cambodia to address a rise in online scams initiated from Southeast Asia. The scams, affecting thousands globally, employ deceitful job offers to lure victims. Recent repatriations of South Koreans involved in these scams underline the complex interplay of employment desperation and organized criminal activity.

20-10-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Korean police are intensifying efforts to detain the majority of 64 nationals repatriated from Cambodia, where they were reportedly involved in online scam activities. Legal requests have been filed for the detention of 58 individuals, with one currently in custody, authorities said on Monday.

The United Nations has highlighted that these scam networks, emerging during the COVID-19 pandemic, are supercharged operations generating billions through global phone and online scams. Many individuals, including South Koreans, are drawn in under the lure of high-paying jobs but find themselves trapped under duress.

Lawmaker Park Chan-dae revealed that organized crime is preying on unemployed youth, adding that a 'code-black' travel ban to parts of Cambodia is now in place. As cases of fraud and wrongful detention rise, South Korea has formed a taskforce to aid those misled into scam work environments.

