CCTV Footage Leads to Arrest of Kazhakoottam Hostel Intruder

An IT professional in Kazhakoottam, Thiruvananthapuram, identified Benjamin, a 35-year-old lorry operator from Madurai, as her assailant after being sexually harassed in her hostel room. The identification followed an intense investigation led by local authorities, aided by crucial CCTV footage.

Initial reports suggested that the unidentified intruder entered the victim's hostel room in the dead of night on October 17, fleeing when she awoke and resisted. Investigations revealed that Benjamin, with a criminal record in theft, had initially scouted for houses to burgle before targeting the hostel.

Benjamin was finally apprehended with the assistance of Tamil Nadu police, who executed a strategic trap using his parked lorry as bait. After being remanded in judicial custody, authorities plan to seek further custody to deepen their investigation into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)