Left Menu

CCTV Footage Leads to Arrest of Kazhakoottam Hostel Intruder

An IT professional in Kazhakoottam identified her sexual harasser, Benjamin, a lorry operator from Madurai. After an investigation aided by CCTV footage, police apprehended him. Benjamin has a history of theft and attempted burglary at the hostel. He was caught with the assistance of Tamil Nadu police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 20-10-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 14:32 IST
CCTV Footage Leads to Arrest of Kazhakoottam Hostel Intruder
Benjamin
  • Country:
  • India

An IT professional in Kazhakoottam, Thiruvananthapuram, identified Benjamin, a 35-year-old lorry operator from Madurai, as her assailant after being sexually harassed in her hostel room. The identification followed an intense investigation led by local authorities, aided by crucial CCTV footage.

Initial reports suggested that the unidentified intruder entered the victim's hostel room in the dead of night on October 17, fleeing when she awoke and resisted. Investigations revealed that Benjamin, with a criminal record in theft, had initially scouted for houses to burgle before targeting the hostel.

Benjamin was finally apprehended with the assistance of Tamil Nadu police, who executed a strategic trap using his parked lorry as bait. After being remanded in judicial custody, authorities plan to seek further custody to deepen their investigation into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Diwali Celebrations Ignite 'Red Zone' Air Quality Concerns

Delhi's Diwali Celebrations Ignite 'Red Zone' Air Quality Concerns

 India
2
Crackdown on Illegal Fireworks in Kolkata: Police Make 45 Arrests

Crackdown on Illegal Fireworks in Kolkata: Police Make 45 Arrests

 India
3
Zelenskiy-Trump Meeting: Patriot Deal Overshadows Tense Talks

Zelenskiy-Trump Meeting: Patriot Deal Overshadows Tense Talks

 Global
4
U.S. Firms Pressure Trump on Controversial Export Rule

U.S. Firms Pressure Trump on Controversial Export Rule

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Size: How Commodity Networks Shape Global Economic Booms and Busts

Empowering Survivors: How Digital Tools Are Transforming the Fight Against GBV in Asia

From Coal to Clean Energy: Southeast Asia’s Urgent Journey Toward Net-Zero Growth

Innovating Care for an Aging Nation: ADB’s Pilot Transforms Elder Support in Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025