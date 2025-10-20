Dramatic Police Encounter in Telangana: Constable's Killer Shot Dead
Shaik Riyaz, a 24-year-old accused of killing a constable in Telangana's Nizamabad district, was shot dead by police during an attempted escape. The police reported that Riyaz snatched a pistol and attempted to attack officers. The incident unfolded at a local hospital during his medical treatment.
In a significant turn of events, a 24-year-old man accused of killing a constable was shot dead by police in Telangana's Nizamabad district. The dramatic incident occurred on Monday after Shaik Riyaz allegedly tried to escape from custody.
According to a statement from the DGP's office, the accused snatched a pistol from police officers and attempted to fire at them amidst the chaos, leading the police to open fire in response. The confrontation resulted in Riyaz's death at the Nizamabad government hospital where he was undergoing treatment.
Following the incident, DGP B Shivadhar Reddy paid tribute to the fallen constable and reaffirmed the state's commitment to law and order. The DGP announced substantial benefits for the constable's family, including financial compensation and housing.
