Tragic Tale of Land Record Struggles in Kerala

A 53-year-old farmer in Attappadi, Kerala, was found dead by hanging, allegedly due to stress over delayed land records. His family claimed Krishnaswamy was frustrated with the six-month wait for official documentation. An investigation is ongoing to explore the circumstances surrounding his death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 20-10-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 15:46 IST
A 53-year-old farmer was discovered dead, hanging from a tree on his land in Attappadi, Kerala, according to police. The farmer, identified as Krishnaswamy, had been missing since Sunday.

His family alleged that the delay in obtaining crucial land records led to his demise. Krishnaswamy had reportedly been visiting local offices for six months to secure a thandaper, a land record number, for his three acres. His repeated but futile attempts had left him distraught.

Authorities have launched a thorough investigation to understand the full context of the incident. Police emphasized that all aspects would be examined to determine potential links to his tragic end.

