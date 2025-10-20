Left Menu

Karnataka's Uneven Flood Relief Sparks Outcry

Minister Priyank Kharge criticized the central government's flood relief allocation to Karnataka, claiming non-BJP states receive less support. Despite significant contributions to national tax revenues, Karnataka reportedly faces unfair financial treatment, exacerbating the challenges posed by recent monsoon devastation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-10-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 16:08 IST
Karnataka's Uneven Flood Relief Sparks Outcry
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp critique of the central government's recent flood relief allocation to Karnataka, Minister Priyank Kharge expressed his dissatisfaction, arguing that states not aligned with the BJP are routinely disadvantaged. Pointing to the substantial losses reported by Karnataka, Kharge insisted the funds released are inadequate.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently approved the advance release of Rs 1,950.80 crore as the second instalment of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to Karnataka and Maharashtra for 2025-26. An official statement noted that Rs 384.40 crore has been allocated to Karnataka and Rs 1,566.40 crore to Maharashtra.

Kharge, holding the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj portfolio, stated that despite Karnataka's significant contributions to national revenue through GST and IT exports, the state receives insufficient funds from the center, especially compared to BJP-ruled states. This perceived inequity has drawn further attention amidst the destruction caused by recent monsoons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy-Trump Meeting: Patriot Deal Overshadows Tense Talks

Zelenskiy-Trump Meeting: Patriot Deal Overshadows Tense Talks

 Global
2
U.S. Firms Pressure Trump on Controversial Export Rule

U.S. Firms Pressure Trump on Controversial Export Rule

 Global
3
Federal Court Halts Trump's Gender Curriculum Mandate

Federal Court Halts Trump's Gender Curriculum Mandate

 Global
4
Nomination Day Drama: Arrests in Bihar Elections Stir Controversy

Nomination Day Drama: Arrests in Bihar Elections Stir Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Size: How Commodity Networks Shape Global Economic Booms and Busts

Empowering Survivors: How Digital Tools Are Transforming the Fight Against GBV in Asia

From Coal to Clean Energy: Southeast Asia’s Urgent Journey Toward Net-Zero Growth

Innovating Care for an Aging Nation: ADB’s Pilot Transforms Elder Support in Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025