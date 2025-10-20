Karnataka's Uneven Flood Relief Sparks Outcry
Minister Priyank Kharge criticized the central government's flood relief allocation to Karnataka, claiming non-BJP states receive less support. Despite significant contributions to national tax revenues, Karnataka reportedly faces unfair financial treatment, exacerbating the challenges posed by recent monsoon devastation.
In a sharp critique of the central government's recent flood relief allocation to Karnataka, Minister Priyank Kharge expressed his dissatisfaction, arguing that states not aligned with the BJP are routinely disadvantaged. Pointing to the substantial losses reported by Karnataka, Kharge insisted the funds released are inadequate.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently approved the advance release of Rs 1,950.80 crore as the second instalment of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to Karnataka and Maharashtra for 2025-26. An official statement noted that Rs 384.40 crore has been allocated to Karnataka and Rs 1,566.40 crore to Maharashtra.
Kharge, holding the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj portfolio, stated that despite Karnataka's significant contributions to national revenue through GST and IT exports, the state receives insufficient funds from the center, especially compared to BJP-ruled states. This perceived inequity has drawn further attention amidst the destruction caused by recent monsoons.
