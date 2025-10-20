High-Profile Delays: The Jeffrey Donaldson Trial
The trial of former Northern Ireland politician Jeffrey Donaldson, accused of historical sex offences, has encountered another delay, pushing proceedings into the next year. This announcement came on Monday, at Newry Crown Court, where the Public Prosecution Service declared the postponement due to awaiting further medical details regarding Donaldson's wife, Eleanor.
Initial plans scheduled the trial for November 3, postponed from March. However, due to Eleanor's health issues, the court has now set a decision date of November 13. The trial, involving multiple serious charges against the defendant spanning over two decades, will not commence until the following year, as confirmed by Judge Paul Ramsey.
Donaldson, once a prominent figure in Northern Ireland's political scene and former leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), denies all allegations. He faces one count of rape alongside 13 counts of indecent assault on a female child and four counts of gross indecency involving a child, relating to incidents alleged to have occurred from 1985 to 2008. Eleanor Donaldson also maintains her innocence, contesting the three charges, including aiding and abetting rape.
