Ola Electric Faces Legal Scrutiny Following Engineer's Tragic Death

Ola Electric is embroiled in legal trouble after K Aravind, a 38-year-old engineer, tragically took his own life, citing workplace harassment. Based in Bengaluru, Aravind had worked with the company for over three years prior to his death on September 28.

The police registered a case against the company's founder, Bhavish Aggarwal, and other senior officers, as a 28-page suicide note allegedly accuses them of mental harassment and withholding his salary, which contributed to his tragic decision. Despite these serious claims, Ola Electric is contesting the FIR in the Karnataka High Court.

The company insists that Aravind never formally complained about his treatment or pay, and says it has cooperated fully with authorities. The investigation is ongoing as officials probe the circumstances of Aravind's death and the subsequent financial transactions that raised suspicion within his family.

(With inputs from agencies.)