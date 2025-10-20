Left Menu

Ola Electric Faces Legal Scrutiny Following Engineer's Tragic Death

A case has been filed against Ola Electric's founder and senior officials after the suicide of a 38-year-old engineer, K Aravind, who alleged workplace harassment. Ola Electric disputes the allegations, highlighting no previous complaints from Aravind. An investigation is underway following the death note accusations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-10-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 16:48 IST
Ola Electric is embroiled in legal trouble after K Aravind, a 38-year-old engineer, tragically took his own life, citing workplace harassment. Based in Bengaluru, Aravind had worked with the company for over three years prior to his death on September 28.

The police registered a case against the company's founder, Bhavish Aggarwal, and other senior officers, as a 28-page suicide note allegedly accuses them of mental harassment and withholding his salary, which contributed to his tragic decision. Despite these serious claims, Ola Electric is contesting the FIR in the Karnataka High Court.

The company insists that Aravind never formally complained about his treatment or pay, and says it has cooperated fully with authorities. The investigation is ongoing as officials probe the circumstances of Aravind's death and the subsequent financial transactions that raised suspicion within his family.

