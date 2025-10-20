Germany's F-35 Expansion: A New Era in Defense Strategy

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius aims to order 15 more F-35 fighter jets from Lockheed Martin, U.S., as a parliamentary source revealed. The aircraft are estimated to cost roughly 2.5 billion euros and affirm Germany's commitment to bolstering its defense fleet.

The move to acquire these advanced jets follows earlier plans where Germany had already ordered 35 jets to substitute its ageing Tornado fleet, which are designed to carry U.S. nuclear bombs stored in Germany in case of conflict. The F-35 aircraft are deemed vital for maintaining strategic military capabilities.

Despite earlier denials in July regarding the purchase, expanded defence budgets now permit this acquisition, although it may strain relations with France, given the ongoing challenges with their joint FCAS fighter jet project.

