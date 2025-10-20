Germany's F-35 Expansion: A New Era in Defense Strategy
Germany plans to acquire an additional 15 F-35 fighter jets from Lockheed Martin, enhancing its defense capabilities. This move follows previous orders for 35 jets, part of a strategy to replace ageing Tornado jets. The budget expansion facilitates this purchase despite potential tensions with France over their joint project.
German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius aims to order 15 more F-35 fighter jets from Lockheed Martin, U.S., as a parliamentary source revealed. The aircraft are estimated to cost roughly 2.5 billion euros and affirm Germany's commitment to bolstering its defense fleet.
The move to acquire these advanced jets follows earlier plans where Germany had already ordered 35 jets to substitute its ageing Tornado fleet, which are designed to carry U.S. nuclear bombs stored in Germany in case of conflict. The F-35 aircraft are deemed vital for maintaining strategic military capabilities.
Despite earlier denials in July regarding the purchase, expanded defence budgets now permit this acquisition, although it may strain relations with France, given the ongoing challenges with their joint FCAS fighter jet project.
