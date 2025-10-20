Left Menu

Ceasefire's Fragile Balance: Pakistan and Afghan Taliban Dialogue

Pakistan's ceasefire agreement with the Afghan Taliban is contingent on controlling militant attacks from Afghan territory. Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif communicated this to Reuters, highlighting the precarious nature of the agreement. The Taliban's response is awaited as consultations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-10-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 17:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Pakistan's ceasefire agreement with the Afghan Taliban teeters on the edge of uncertainty, as the deal is conditioned upon the Taliban's capability to curb militant attacks targeting Islamabad from Afghan soil, revealed Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif in an exclusive statement to Reuters on Monday.

Asif emphasized the significance of this requirement for lasting peace, asserting that securing Pakistan from cross-border terrorism is paramount. The stakes are high as both nations grapple with the challenges of sustaining peace and stability in the region.

Despite the urgency of the matter, the Taliban's defense ministry has yet to provide an official comment to Reuters, leaving the situation and the future of the ceasefire agreement in a delicate balance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

