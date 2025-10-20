Ceasefire's Fragile Balance: Pakistan and Afghan Taliban Dialogue

Pakistan's ceasefire agreement with the Afghan Taliban teeters on the edge of uncertainty, as the deal is conditioned upon the Taliban's capability to curb militant attacks targeting Islamabad from Afghan soil, revealed Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif in an exclusive statement to Reuters on Monday.

Asif emphasized the significance of this requirement for lasting peace, asserting that securing Pakistan from cross-border terrorism is paramount. The stakes are high as both nations grapple with the challenges of sustaining peace and stability in the region.

Despite the urgency of the matter, the Taliban's defense ministry has yet to provide an official comment to Reuters, leaving the situation and the future of the ceasefire agreement in a delicate balance.

(With inputs from agencies.)