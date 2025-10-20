Diplomatic Row: Colombia Recalls Ambassador Amid U.S. Tensions
Colombia has recalled its ambassador to the United States after comments from President Trump threatening tariffs and cutting payments, and referring to President Gustavo Petro as a "drug leader." The deterioration in relations stems from U.S. military strikes on vessels allegedly transporting drugs and the U.S.'s financial amendments.
Colombia has withdrawn its ambassador from Washington following comments from U.S. President Donald Trump, promising increased tariffs and cutting off financial aid. Trump accused Colombian President Gustavo Petro of being an 'illegal drug leader,' sparking outrage from Bogota's government.
In response, the Colombian peso fell 1.4% against the dollar amid trading. Ambassador Daniel Garcia-Pena has been called back to Bogota for consultations, as the national government deliberates on further action according to the foreign ministry. The dispute follows U.S. military actions targeting alleged drug traffickers, which have heightened regional tensions.
Trump's threats to cut off financial support come after the closure of USAID operations in Colombia, once a top recipient of U.S. aid. Colombia currently faces a 10% tariff on U.S. imports. President Petro, who has contested the U.S. military actions in the Caribbean, condemned a recent attack on a vessel, challenging American claims and defending his country's sovereignty.
(With inputs from agencies.)
