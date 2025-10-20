Tragic Drowning Incident in Uttar Pradesh's Ganga River

In a heartbreaking incident in Uttar Pradesh, a mother and her teenage daughter drowned in the Ganga River on Monday. The tragedy unfolded in the Gursahaiganj police station area of Faraharan village, police confirmed.

Victims Preeti Mishra, aged 35, and her daughter Nisha, 15, slipped into the river's deep waters while bathing, according to police sources. Eyewitnesses reported that Nisha slipped first, with Preeti desperately attempting to rescue her, both ultimately caught by the river's powerful current.

Local villagers quickly raised an alarm, summoning divers who located their bodies around 2 kilometers downstream. The accident has left the local community in shock and mourning.

