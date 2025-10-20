Left Menu

Tragic Drowning Incident in Uttar Pradesh's Ganga River

A mother and her 15-year-old daughter tragically drowned in the Ganga River located in Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred while they were bathing near their village. Despite local efforts to save them, both were carried away by the current and later found downstream.

Tragic Drowning Incident in Uttar Pradesh's Ganga River
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a heartbreaking incident in Uttar Pradesh, a mother and her teenage daughter drowned in the Ganga River on Monday. The tragedy unfolded in the Gursahaiganj police station area of Faraharan village, police confirmed.

Victims Preeti Mishra, aged 35, and her daughter Nisha, 15, slipped into the river's deep waters while bathing, according to police sources. Eyewitnesses reported that Nisha slipped first, with Preeti desperately attempting to rescue her, both ultimately caught by the river's powerful current.

Local villagers quickly raised an alarm, summoning divers who located their bodies around 2 kilometers downstream. The accident has left the local community in shock and mourning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

