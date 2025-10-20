Rene Benko Appeals Fraud Conviction Amid Austria's Largest Bankruptcy

Renowned Austrian property tycoon Rene Benko is challenging a fraud conviction that comes with a two-year prison term, according to a statement from his lawyer. Benko's legal troubles are tied to the collapse of his real estate empire, Signa, which has been marked as Austria's most significant bankruptcy since World War Two.

The legal battle stems from a 300,000 euro transfer to his mother, allegedly made to shield the money from creditors amidst impending insolvency proceedings for Signa. Interestingly, the court acquitted him on another count of insolvency-related fraud involving prepayments for a property lease deemed economically irrational by prosecutors.

Amidst ongoing investigations by the Central Prosecutors' Office for Economic Crimes and Corruption, one more case related to Benko's dealings has already been filed. However, the looming question remains whether prosecutors will continue to build larger cases against him, as his creditors strive to reclaim substantial losses.

