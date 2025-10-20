Tragedy Strikes: Police Constable's Suicide Attempt Shocks Indore
A police constable in Indore tried to commit suicide by ingesting poison on Monday. Identified as Brajaraj Singh Sikarwar, he was found in the police office premises following a family-related incident. The constable has been hospitalized, and an investigation is underway.
A police constable in Indore attempted to end his life by consuming poison within a police office on Monday. The constable, Brajaraj Singh Sikarwar, is associated with the rural Manpur police station.
According to Chhoti Gwaltoli police station SHO, Sanjoo Kamle, Sikarwar ingested a toxic substance in the old police control room compound. Sources indicated the drastic action was precipitated by a recent accident involving a family member. The constable has since been hospitalized and is receiving medical care.
An application letter concerning the incident was found and is currently under investigation, Kamle revealed, as authorities seek to understand the motives behind this distressing episode.
