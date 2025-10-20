Stabbing, Gunfire, and Unfolding Justice: A Nizamabad Policing Drama

In a dramatic turn of events in Nizamabad district, Telangana, a 24-year-old man accused of stabbing a constable was shot dead by police. The accused, Shaik Riaz, attempted to seize a pistol from one of the officers while being admitted in a hospital, prompting the use of lethal force by local law enforcement.

Nizamabad Commissioner of Police P Sai Chaitanya detailed the sequence of events, including how the officers responded to sounds of disturbance from the hospital ward where Riaz was held. While trying to de-escalate the situation, Riaz allegedly became aggressive, leading to his shooting.

The incident has sparked a police inquiry following standard procedures. Meanwhile, the family of the deceased constable, Pramod, who died after being attacked, received an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore among other compensations. The Telangana police have reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining law and order amid allegations of high-handedness during investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)