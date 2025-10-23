Violent Encounter in Gurugram: One-Sided Love Leads to Gunfire
A man in Gurugram has been arrested for allegedly shooting his female friend after she ended their relationship. The incident occurred in Udyog Vihar and resulted in the woman being hospitalized with a shoulder wound. Police are investigating the one-sided love angle and the weapon's origin.
A dramatic incident unfolded in Gurugram when a man, Vipin, allegedly shot at his female friend, Shivangi, following a collapse in their relationship. The event transpired in the Udyog Vihar area on Thursday morning, leaving the victim hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.
The police revealed that Vipin, a 31-year-old driver residing in Dundahera village, was in love with 30-year-old Shivangi, who also lived in the same village. In a state of rage after Shivangi ceased communication with him, Vipin purportedly used a country-made pistol to shoot her.
Eyewitnesses and locals captured Vipin at the scene, leading to his arrest by the arriving police team. Investigations continue into the nature of the one-sided love affair and the origins of the firearm involved, as confirmed by a Gurugram police spokesperson.
