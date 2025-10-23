Violent Encounter in Gurugram: One-Sided Love Leads to Gunfire

A dramatic incident unfolded in Gurugram when a man, Vipin, allegedly shot at his female friend, Shivangi, following a collapse in their relationship. The event transpired in the Udyog Vihar area on Thursday morning, leaving the victim hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

The police revealed that Vipin, a 31-year-old driver residing in Dundahera village, was in love with 30-year-old Shivangi, who also lived in the same village. In a state of rage after Shivangi ceased communication with him, Vipin purportedly used a country-made pistol to shoot her.

Eyewitnesses and locals captured Vipin at the scene, leading to his arrest by the arriving police team. Investigations continue into the nature of the one-sided love affair and the origins of the firearm involved, as confirmed by a Gurugram police spokesperson.

(With inputs from agencies.)