Putin Defies New U.S. Sanctions
Russian President Vladimir Putin insists that fresh U.S. sanctions aim to exert pressure on Russia but will not impact the Russian economy, according to state news agency RIA.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 23-10-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 23-10-2025 21:21 IST
- Russia
In a statement issued on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the newly imposed sanctions by the United States, labeling them as mere pressure tactics.
According to a report by the state news agency RIA, Putin assured that these measures would not have any detrimental effects on Russia's economic stability.
The international response remains varied, but Putin's decisive stance underscores confidence in the resilience of Russia's economy amidst geopolitical tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
