Left Menu

Putin Defies New U.S. Sanctions

Russian President Vladimir Putin insists that fresh U.S. sanctions aim to exert pressure on Russia but will not impact the Russian economy, according to state news agency RIA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 23-10-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 23-10-2025 21:21 IST
Putin Defies New U.S. Sanctions
Vladimir Putin
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a statement issued on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the newly imposed sanctions by the United States, labeling them as mere pressure tactics.

According to a report by the state news agency RIA, Putin assured that these measures would not have any detrimental effects on Russia's economic stability.

The international response remains varied, but Putin's decisive stance underscores confidence in the resilience of Russia's economy amidst geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stalin Inspects Adyar Estuary Ahead of Monsoon Surge

Stalin Inspects Adyar Estuary Ahead of Monsoon Surge

 India
2
BJP-led NDA govt gave three times more funds to Bihar compared to money allocated during UPA regime: Modi in Samastipur.

BJP-led NDA govt gave three times more funds to Bihar compared to money allo...

 India
3
GST Reforms Boost MSMEs and Retail, Fueling Job Creation

GST Reforms Boost MSMEs and Retail, Fueling Job Creation

 India
4
European Shares Climb Amid Easing Trade Tensions and Strong Earnings

European Shares Climb Amid Easing Trade Tensions and Strong Earnings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data, not algorithms, is true power behind artificial intelligence

EU faces dual crisis of energy poverty and poor health in the East

Blockchain meets AI: Smarter, confidence-based crypto trading system

AI’s hidden economy: The emergence of cosine capital in the age of LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025